Politics by Selena Hill Republican With No Campaign Cash Wins NJ Primary In Race For Cory Booker’s Senate Seat The Republican nominee pulled off an unlikely primary victory despite reporting a negative campaign balance of -$24







Justin Murphy, an attorney and former Senate candidate, has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey, setting up a November contest against popular incumbent Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

Murphy won Tuesday’s Republican primary, defeating three opponents despite entering the race with a campaign account that reportedly held a negative balance of $24, according to federal campaign finance filings cited by The Hill. Murphy’s surprising victory now places him opposite Booker, the two-term Democratic senator who ran unopposed in his party’s primary and remains one of the most prominent political figures in the state.

Murphy, who previously sought the Republican Senate nomination in 2024, campaigned on a platform focused on reducing government spending, cutting taxes, strengthening border security, and expanding economic opportunities. He has also advocated for boosting private-sector growth and limiting federal intervention in the economy.

Despite clinching victory with just more than 33% of the vote, Murphy is seen as a significant underdog heading into the general election — New Jersey has not elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1972. Plus, Booker has substantial name recognition, a robust fundraising operation, and a strong advantage among Democratic voters statewide. Records show that the incumbent also has more than $22 million in cash on hand, reports Politico.

Murphy faces a steep uphill battle during the midterm elections since about 38% of registered voters in the Garden State are Democrats, while only 25% are Republicans. Thirty-six percent remain unaffiliated.

RELATED CONTENT: Senator Cory Booker’s 25-Hour Marathon Speech Is One For Record Books