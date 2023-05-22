The Public Reacts To Republican Sen. Tim Scott's Bid For President 2024

Tim Scott has officially tossed his hat in the ring to bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination set to go against former president Donald Trump.

On Monday, Scott took to Charleston Southern University in his home state of South Carolina to formally launch his presidential campaign for the 2024 election, The Guardian reports. Scott is now one of the many Republican candidates looking to compete against Trump and become the Republican nominee hoping to take on President Joe Biden next year.

The junior US senator wasted no time calling out Biden and accusing his administration of attacking the “patriotism” that aided in his success in politics.

“Under President Biden, our nation is retreating away from patriotism and faith,” Scott told the cheering crowd.

“I am living proof that America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression,” he continued.

“Joe Biden and the radical left are attacking every rung of the ladder that helped me climb, and that is why I am announcing today that I am running for President of the United States of America!”

Senator Tim Scott has officially announced his 2024 presidential run.pic.twitter.com/XcNgXDbeJV — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 22, 2023

Scott credited his current role as the only Black Republican serving in the US Senate as an example to the unique perspective he’ll bring to the White House. His mother, Francis Scott, eventually joined her son on stage as she spoke of their rise out of poverty.

“We live in the land where it is absolutely possible for a kid raised in poverty in a single-parent household in a small apartment to one day serve in the People’s House and maybe even the White House,” Scott said. “This is the greatest nation on God’s green Earth.”

Scott’s presidential campaign announcements come as Republicans continue to look at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the alternative to another Trump campaign, CNBC reports. Along with Scott is fellow South Carolina Republican, former governor, and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who also launched a 2024 presidential campaign.

In the wake of launching his campaign, many are expressing their skepticism for a Black man becoming the Republican nominee next year.

“And he will not be the next POTUS,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Odd decision since white supremacy is the only plan in the R party platform,” added someone else.

At least Congressman Byron Donalds is here for Tim Scott making a presidential run.

Tim Scott is an incredible man and steadfast in his faith and love of country. As a fellow Black Republican, his entering the race for the GOP nomination is a major upset to the narrative driven by the media and the Left. I’m Team Trump but I wish him well. https://t.co/YP5EQ2Gej1 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 22, 2023

Anna Navarro from ABC network show The View also supports Scott’s announcement, claiming his African American identity was a good look, since the Republican Party lacks Black representation, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I’m also happy he’s in the race because I think there is such a dearth of melanin in the Republican Party and also of optimism and unity,” the daytime TV host said.

