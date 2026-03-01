Food by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Founder Of Black Woman-Owned Beverage Brand Debuts All-Natural Premium Cocktail & Mocktail Mixers Toni Gilliard, founder and CEO of Resort Beverage Co., a Black woman-founded company, launches line of all-natural margarita mixers.







Originally published on Black Business News

Toni Gilliard, founder and CEO of Resort Beverage Co., a Black woman-founded and NMSDC-certified company, recently announced the launch of its debut line of all-natural, agave-sweetened margarita mixers. Engineered for modern inclusivity, Resort Mixers provide a premium, dual-purpose base for crafting bar-quality cocktails and sophisticated mocktails in seconds—perfectly aligning with the values of connection, celebration, and conscious consumption central to culture and family gatherings.

In a beverage market where options have often felt limiting, Resort Mixers arrive as a versatile solution. They empower hosts to effortlessly cater to every guest’s preference, whether they’re enjoying a spirited margarita or a zero-proof sip, ensuring no one settles for a subpar drink. The launch directly serves the growing “sober curious” movement and the desire for elevated, convenient home entertainment—trends strongly embraced within the Black community.

“Our mission is to make every gathering feel inclusive and elevated,” says Gilliard. “Growing up, the heart of our home was the kitchen and the dining table, where everyone was welcome. We’re crafting Resort to be that same symbol of hospitality—a premium, accessible tool that puts a delicious, craft-culture drink in everyone’s hand, without compromise. It’s about flavor, freedom, and bringing people together.”

Product Highlights & Key Features

• Dual-Purpose Excellence: Each bottle is a complete base for a perfect cocktail (just add your spirit) or a ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic mocktail. One solution for all your guests.

• All-Natural, Real Ingredients: Made with real fruit and natural agave nectar. Contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

• Founder-Led & Certified: The company is proudly woman-founded, NMSDC-certified, and a Certified South Carolina product.

• Three Signature Flavors: The line features three top-selling varieties: Strawberry, Pineapple, and Classic Lime.

Availability & Launch Promotion:

Resort Mixers are available for direct purchase nationwide through the brand’s online Shopify store. For a limited time, new customers can use code WELCOME10 for 10% off their first order.

About

Resort Beverage Co. is on a mission to democratize the bar-quality drink. Founded by Toni Gilliard, a former attorney and CPG entrepreneur, the company creates premium, versatile beverage mixers that bridge the gap between the cocktail and mocktail experience. Focused on clean ingredients, inclusive design, and strategic partnerships, RESORT is building a modern brand for the mindful social era.

