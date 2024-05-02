Food by Jameelah Mullen Quavo Partners With Vinny And Kelan Watson To Open New Atlanta Restaurant The Rapper announced the soft launch of his new " Bad and Boujee" restaurant.









Restaurateurs Kelan and Vinny Watson have partnered with rapper Quavo to open V12 Restaurant and Sports Bar. Located at 610 Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta, the V12 will open its doors this Saturday. The restaurant sits in a prime location with easy access to the 75/85 highway and public transportation.

A video featured on The Migos Fan Page TikTok account shows the ”Hotel Lobby” rapper as he gives a fans sneak peek of the swanky eatery that overlooks the Atlanta skyline.

“I’m real proud of myself.” He said in the video.

Co-owner Kelan Watson said they aim to create memorable moments for foodies and fans.

“V12 will create moments in Atlanta’s history where the world of spectators and epicureans collide. Come, join us for the V12 experience,” Co-Owner Kelan Watson said in a press release

His brother and business partner, Vinny Waston, says that they pulled out all the stops to create a premier experience for their guests.

“My team and I have been obsessing over every single detail – from the chandeliers to the lighting, to the sound, to the presentation, etc. I am certain that our guests will create unforgettable memories at V12. It is going to be EPIC,” he said.

Beverage director Simone Hopson will oversee the bar, which will include an extensive list of handcrafted cocktails and a curated wine list. The space also has over 20 TVs, which makes it an ideal gathering spot for sports fans.

The decor includes furniture imported from Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, as well as creations from local artists. The retractable roof gives guests the opportunity to dine under the stars during the warmer months. Valet service, as well as self-parking will be available.

But the focal point of the 7,500 square foot space is the Lamborghini from Quavos’ performance of “Lamb Talk” on The Tonight Show, which sits in the center of the restaurant.

Dinner guests can secure a table by making an online reservation.