Resurfaced Clip Shows Herschel Walker Blaming Wife’s Genes For Son Being An ‘Ugly’ Baby

A clip of Herschel Walker talking about his son being an ugly baby due to his wife’s bad genes has resurfaced on social media. The Twitter account PatriotTakes posted the video on Nov. 24.

Walker also said his son was extremely book smart but “dumb as a brick” when it came to street smarts in the resurfaced video. He also compared his son to an alien from the X-Files and said the cause must have been his wife’s “awful” genes. Walker is married to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman.

The Republican Senate candidate was talking about his now-23-year-old son, Christian Walker when he was a newborn. The Senate candidate made the remarks while addressing civilian staff members and military personnel at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the state of Washington back in 2019.

“When I delivered him, he had this long old head,” he said. “No, seriously. He looked like an alien. I told my wife, ‘Have your parents got some awful genes and stuff?'”

The Heisman Trophy winner went on to say another baby at the hospital was beautiful compared to his “alien” looking child.

“I’m looking at Christian, and I’m looking at her, and I go, wow, I’m gonna slide her over a little and stuff because everybody’s gonna come to that window and go ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful little girl’ and then they’re gonna look at Christian Walker—’Woah, X-Files, like he’s an alien,” said Walker.

PartiotFront captioned the post, “Speaking to soldiers, Herschel Walker described his “dumb as a brick”-streetwise son, Christian, as an ‘ugly’ baby with a ‘long head’ that ‘looked like an alien’ from the ‘x-files,’ and blamed his wife’s ‘awful genes.’ Walker: ‘Little kids are ugly when they’re …born at first.’

Speaking to soldiers, Herschel Walker described his “dumb as a brick”-streetwise son, Christian, as an “ugly” baby with a “long head” that “looked like an alien” from the “x-files,” and blamed his wife’s “awful genes.” Walker: “Little kids are ugly when they’re …born at first.” pic.twitter.com/bKkAD0ZzhI — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 24, 2022

Walker is currently awaiting a runoff election in Georgia on Dec. 6 against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D).