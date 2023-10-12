Retired NFL Player Myles Jack And Mother Become Majority Owners of Minor League Hockey Team

Former NFL player Myles Jack is using his time wisely as a retiree by becoming a majority owner of the minor hockey league team, the Allen Americans Journal Gazette reports.

The ECHL’s Board of Governors approved the transfer of controlling interest of the Texas-based team to Jack and his mother, LaSonjia in early October 2023, making them the first Black majority owners of an ECHL team. In a statement, Jack said this partnership caves into his passion for leadership.

“From the football field to the business world, I have always brought passion and leadership to my teams,” Jack said.

“The opportunity to lead this franchise and serve our great fans is an incredible responsibility. I’m excited to bring a first-class, family- friendly entertainment option to this community alongside our great partners.”

We are excited to welcome Myles Jack as our new owner and as the first African- American majority owner of a professional hockey team! pic.twitter.com/DTroYC3T1n — Americans Professional Hockey Club (@AllenAmericans) October 4, 2023

Black leadership in minor league hockey teams may be rare but they do exist. Former pro-MLB player Herb Washington once owned the Central Hockey League’s Youngstown SteelHounds.

According to Flo Hockey, The Jacks are taking over the team from past leader, Jack Gulati, who owned the team for six years. LaSonjia discussed why she’s excited for the future as a new leader.

“It’s such an honor to lead such a great hockey team in Texas – which is a great place for families and businesses,” the proud mother said. “The Allen Americans are a pillar in this community, and we will continue that tradition. We believe in bringing people together and sharing memories, and what better way to do that than to attend an ECHL hockey game.”

Jack, 27, was recently preparing for his eighth season with the NFL as a Philadelphia Eagle when he abruptly announced his retirement. During an interview at the Eagles training camp, he admitted to having other goals of being a plumber or electrician before putting on the cleats and said he was bored. “I like to work, I just couldn’t sit at home,” Jack said.

“But I’m too bored. My mind is too much. So I just want to be innovative. I don’t know, if a zombie apocalypse happens, I want to be able to build something or fix something.”