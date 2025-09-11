REVOLT Brings Watch Culture To The Mainstream With ‘Wrist Check Pod’ Partnership

REVOLT is expanding its cultural footprint once again, this time bringing watch culture into the mainstream. The youth-driven multimedia company announced a new partnership with Wrist Check Pod, the breakout series merging watches and culture.

Beginning September 15, episodes of Wrist Check Pod will air weekly on REVOLT, marking a major moment for the watch industry as conversations once confined to collector circles move into the cultural mainstream. The move not only broadens REVOLT’s content mix but also signals a new era for the watch industry – one that reflects the voices, creativity, and cultural relevance of communities often excluded from traditional conversations.

The New Guard of Watch Culture

Co-founded and hosted by longtime friends Perri Dash and Rashawn Smith, Wrist Check Pod has quickly become a go-to voice in modern watch culture. Guests like rapper Larry June and media personality N.O.R.E. have already helped connect the dots between music, entrepreneurship, and collecting.

Dash and Smith bring a unique dual perspective to every episode. Dash’s career includes an impressive background at Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, David Yurman and Watches of Switzerland, and Ralph Lauren’s vintage watch division, establishing him as both an insider and tastemaker. Smith, whose background spans J.Crew and Watches of Switzerland, adds a creative lens that balances industry experience with storytelling. Together, they represent the new guard of watch culture, authentic voices who merge credibility, creativity, and cultural fluency to push the industry forward.

“We built Wrist Check Pod to prove watch culture isn’t a closed world—it’s alive, it’s ours, and it’s part of the culture,” Dash said. “Partnering with REVOLT lets us amplify that message, showing the stories, legacies, and identities behind every timepiece to an audience that already understands the value of authenticity.”

Timepieces as Storytelling

For REVOLT, the series adds another layer to its mission of elevating authentic cultural narratives. “Watches have never just been about telling time,” said Deon Graham, Chief Content Officer of REVOLT. “They have always been about telling stories, about identity, heritage, and culture. On every wrist is a narrative: a symbol of where someone comes from, what they have achieved, and what they aspire to. This show is about putting those stories into the cultural spotlight and honoring the role Hip-Hop, street culture, and independent voices have played in shaping the global watch industry.”

Beyond Luxury: A Cultural Investment

Produced with the help of entertainment executive Vincent Lambino, the partnership underscores REVOLT’s strategy to push cultural boundaries and open the gateways to traditionally exclusive spaces, reframing them for a broader, younger audience.

Wrist Check Pod premieres on September 15, 2025, with new episodes airing every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on REVOLT. Episodes will also be available Tuesdays at 11 a.m. EST on YouTube and the REVOLT app. Fans can join the conversation using #REVOLTWristCheck.

