News by Sharelle B. McNair RFK Jr. Denies Making ‘Re-Parenting’ Black Children Comments Despite Issuing Apology After Kennedy seemed confused by the questions, Alsobrooks read the quote out loud and when that didn't work, she suggested playing the clip after Kenendy said he would need to hear it.







In a tense exchange between Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Maryland Democratic Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Kennedy apologized for recorded comments he made in the past about Black kids being “reparented,” but stood his ground on claims he never said it.

During an April 22 hearing, Alsobrooks asked the secretary if he could admit to suggesting he had a plan that would send Black children to rural rehabilitation centers to be “reparented” after he failed to do so when Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) brought up the same remarks when appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee last week.

“Now, you’ve had some trouble with the truth, I’ve seen it myself during your appearances in Congress and as we all saw clearly during your exchange with Congresswoman Sewell. Can you admit today that you said that every Black kid can get reparented on a wellness farm?” she asked.

After Kennedy seemed confused by the questions, Alsobrooks read the quote out loud, and when that didn’t work, she suggested playing the clip after Kennedy said he would need to hear it. Despite having a recording, the HHS leader said “he doesn’t believe it,” but then said, “If I said it, I apologize, but I’d have to see the transcript.”

ALSOBROOKS: I have the recording. I can play it



RFK Jr: I do not believe that every Black kid should be re-parented on a wellness farm and I have never believed it



ALSOBROOKS: Well you said it, sir, I have the video



RFK Jr: I'd have to see the transcript pic.twitter.com/YQMGkMKYdg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 22, 2026

He very much did suggest it. While appearing on the High Level Conversations podcast during his 2024 presidential campaign, he claimed “psychiatric drugs, which every black kid is now just standard put on, Adderall, SSRIs, benzos which are known to induce violence and those kids are going to have a chance to go somewhere and get reparented; to live in a community where there’ll be no cell phones no screens you’ll actually have to talk to people.”

This isn’t the only controversial comment Kennedy allegedly made, that Alsobrooks stood firm on, regarding the welfare of Black people. The Hill reported he once suggested that Black individuals shouldn’t follow the same immunization schedule as others since “their immune system is better than ours.”

In a statement defending the agency leader, a HHS spokesperson said, “Prior to his time as Secretary, he described these communities as spaces where individuals, particularly young people facing alienation, mental health challenges, and rising rates of despair, could undergo a form of ‘reparenting.’”

In his first appearance before Congress in 2026, the secretary praised the agency’s work, claiming it is changing the nation’s dietary guidelines and reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, according to the New York Amsterdam News.

While Republicans on the committee celebrated Kennedy’s work as “a breath of fresh air,” emphasizing nutrition and overall health, Democrats were focused on the Trump Administration’s plan to cut close to 12% from his department’s 2027 budget, carving over $100 billion from the agency that provides healthcare services to all Americans.

In addition to cutting $5 billion from the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s leading health and biomedical research organization, the proposed cuts would also terminate a program that provides home heating and energy assistance to millions of households.

It would also cut budgets for federal programs that assist in feeding low-income families and children.

RELATED CONTENT: Lawmakers Grill Health Secretary RFK Jr. Over Medicaid Cuts, Black Maternal Health