‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Subtly Hints At Not Believing Juan Dixon’s Claims In Cheating Scandal

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant isn’t so convinced by Juan Dixon’s explanation about his hotel cheating scandal, despite her BFF Robyn Dixon choosing to stick beside him.

Robyn and Juan have been under fire in the wake of Robyn revealing her husband’s side conversations with another woman in 2020, which led to them putting off getting re-married during the season 7 finale.

While Robyn denied cheating allegations about her husband on the show and allowed other husbands to be wrongfully accused of the activity, she ended up admitting Juan wasn’t completely innocent, only after filming had wrapped.

She boldly defended Juan while being grilled by executive producer Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last month. According to Robyn, her husband only agreed to pay for a woman’s hotel receipt and never spent any personal time with the mystery lady.

“She had told Juan that she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player so she was telling him she was flying to Maryland and he’s like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ But somewhere along the way, she gets to Maryland, she’s reaching out to him, and she’s telling him she lost her wallet in the casino and she cannot pay for her hotel room,” Robyn explained.

“So he feels bad for her. Apparently, she was really stressed out, really distraught. He feels bad for her, he goes to the hotel, puts his card down at the counter or whatever, and that’s it.”

Now, one month later and Robyn’s “Green-Eyed Bandit” groupmate Gizelle Bryant is subtly revealing her true thoughts on the hotel cheating scandal.

“I believe that’s what Juan told her,” Gizelle told Baller Alert’s Ty Cole. “I totally believe that’s what Juan told her. So, we’re gonna leave it there.”

Gizelle’s response seemingly highlighted her own doubts about Juan’s claims. She has already owned up to not bringing Juan’s cheating allegations to light on the show to support her friend.

“It was just not really my story to tell,” Gizelle told People. “And I’m going to support my friend.”

Juan was caught having side conversations with another woman from Canada in 2020, at a time when he and Robyn were engaged after rekindling their relationship following a divorce in 2012, as noted by Reality Blurb.

Juan’s cheating scandal, along with a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former student-athlete, ultimately played a part in Juan’s recent termination from his head coaching position at Coppin State University.

It looks like Robyn will have a lot to address when she returns for RHOP Season 8.