‘Say Whatever You Want’: Rich Paul Responds To Adele Marriage Rumors

Rich Paul neither confirmed nor denied rumors about being married to singer Adele in an interview with Gayle King on Oct. 9.

The 41-year-old CEO of Klutch Sports Group spoke to King on CBS Mornings about Adele referring to him as her husband during a performance for her Las Vegas residency “Weekends With Adele” in September. He said on the morning show, “You can say whatever you want,” when King asked, “When I see her [Adele], should I say ‘Hi, Mrs. Paul?'”

According to People, last month a female fan was captured in a video on TikTok asking the singer to marry them. The English singer-songwriter responded, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.” The comment started rumors that Paul and the singer were secretly married.

As far as the public knows, the two have been dating for more than two years. Paul said they’re in a “good space.”

“I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other,” the sports agent also said. Apparently, Paul likes to keep his personal business to himself.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the agent recently debuted his memoir, “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.” BE noted that Paul talks about the difficulties he faced as a Black sports agent, his strained relationship with his mother who was a drug addict, and more in the book.

The sports agent said, according to People, that it was tough opening up about his childhood.

“I had built up this wall as a young kid,” he said, adding that remembering that part of his life “was one of the toughest things for me to relive and write about.”

The outlet also reported that Adele especially felt connected to Paul’s childhood trauma.

Paul said, “I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her].” Adele previously opened up about growing up with an absent father, People noted.

