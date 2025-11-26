BE Global by Mary Spiller Former NBA Champion Rick Fox Launches Bid For Parliament In the Bahamas The ex-Laker says he wants to bring transparency, economic modernization, and renewed opportunity to the Bahamas.







Rick Fox, the former NBA star best known for helping the Los Angeles Lakers secure three championships, is stepping into Bahamian politics. Fox announced this week that he intends to run for a parliamentary seat in the Bahamas during next year’s general election, as reported by ESPN.

His announcement comes at a turbulent moment for the island nation. Officials are grappling with a series of corruption controversies involving public figures, rising concerns about irregular migration, and continued rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Dorian — the catastrophic Category 5 storm that ravaged the archipelago in 2019.

Fox revealed his plans in a statement posted to Facebook on Nov. 24, saying he hopes to address frustrations he has heard echoed across the country. “You’ve shared that you want more transparency, a modern economy that prioritizes affordability and security,” he wrote, adding that Bahamians deserve “a country where opportunity is our reality, not just a promise.”

Although widely known for his basketball accomplishments, Fox’s background stretches beyond sports. Before retiring from the NBA, he began developing interests in entertainment and later became a prominent figure in esports. In 2015, he co-founded the gaming organization Echo Fox and secured a team slot in the North America League of Legends Championship Series, one of the world’s most competitive esports leagues. He has since moved on from the organization but remains one of the earliest mainstream sports figures to publicly invest in the gaming industry.

Fox’s ties to the Bahamas run deep. He was born in Toronto to a Canadian mother and a Bahamian father but spent much of his childhood on the islands, where he says he formed his sense of identity and community. Those connections, he explained, are part of what motivated him to enter public service at a daunting moment for the nation.

Drafted by the Boston Celtics with their 24th pick in the 1991 NBA Draft, Fox played six seasons in Boston before joining the Lakers, where he became a reliable presence during their dominant early-2000s championship run. Now, instead of the hardwood, he is aiming for a seat in the legislature as he pitches himself as a leader focused on reform and opportunity.

Fox’s candidacy adds a high-profile name to what is expected to be a fiercely contested election cycle. Whether voters will embrace the former athlete’s move into politics remains to be seen, but his entry has already drawn significant national and international attention.

RELATED CONTENT: Rick Fox Combatting Climate Change With Green Concrete

