Rick Ross Reveals Producer Of ‘Champagne Moments’

After Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar threw a subtle diss toward J. Cole and Drake, several songs have been aimed at Drake, with one being done by Miami-based recording artist Rick Ross. He released a song titled “Champagne Moments,” and with the recent debut of the accompanying video, Ross revealed the producer who laid the background music for the song.

According to a video clip posted by HipHopDx from Ross’ Instagram Stories, Ross tells his followers that the music for “Champagne Moments” was produced by a 16-year-old. Not only is he just a teenager, but he is related to a legendary hip-hop video director, Benny Boom. He goes by the moniker “Mini Boom.”

“Can you guess the age of the kid who produced ‘Champagne Moments’? 16. That’s right. 16 years old, little man’s 16 years old, and he’s the son of famed director Benny Boom. Yeah, he go by the name Mini Boom. So much love! Y’all show little homie some love. Boss.”

Benny Boom has directed many videos with artists like 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Sean Paul, Waka Flocka Flame, Snoop Dogg, P Diddy, Nas, Keyshia Cole, and Rick Ross. He also directed the Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me.

The subject of Ross’ disdain in “Champagne Moments” recently took his “Taylor Made Freestyle” song off all streaming platforms after the estate of Tupac sent a cease and desist letter. In the song, Drake used an A.I. version of Snoop Dogg and Tupac’s voice within the track. Although Snoop apparently had no issues with using his voice, Tupac’s estate took action to stop the illegal use.

Howard E. King, the estate’s lawyer, called Drake’s use of Tupac’s voice in his diss track “a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the Estate’s legal right” and “a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

The Canadian recording artist removed the song within 24 hours of receiving the notice.