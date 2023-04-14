Rick Ross Purchases Fellow Rapper Meek Mill’s Buckhead House for $4.2M

The “Bawse” rapper Rick Ross made a recent purchase to add to the massive property he already owns in Georgia. The Maybach Music executive bought the Buckhead mansion his formerly signed artist Meek Mill owned.

According to TMZ, Ross purchased the house formerly owned by fellow recording artist Meek Mill. He reportedly gave the Philadelphia rapper $4.2 million in cash for the property. Mill reportedly had the home for sale for two years.

The property is an 8-bed, 9-bathroom house equipped with a tennis court, playground, and movie theater with a sauna, a pool, and a jacuzzi. Mill took to Instagram to disclose that he finally got rid of the house, without revealing who bought it.

“I sold that house that quick …. It was forsale for like 2 years… i knew it would soon as I posted too!”

The rapper also shared that although he has had the property for a few years, he never moved into it.

Alisha Gillooly, the realtor Mill used to complete the sale, told TMZ, “I’ve been working to make an impact in the luxury market, and this did just that.”

Fox 5 Atlanta also reported that Ross had just bought a property in Texas.

“Rodeo” Rick posted a message to his Instagram account inviting “the great state of Texas” to take a shot of whisky to celebrate his purchasing the property in their state.

“I invite the great state of Texas to take a shot of @deaconwhisky to celebrate my newest home in the Lone Star State.

– Rodeo Rick”

Ross also owns a 235-acre estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, called “Promised Land,” where he reportedly has two buffalo, four horses, and a bull.