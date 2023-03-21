Rick Ross Contributes $10K in Scholarships to High School Students at Alma Mater

Now we know a reason why Rick Ross wasn’t rounding up his buffaloes on his property. He was at his old high school Monday making a difference.

According to Billboard, the buffalo owner, along with Tariq Cherif, co-founder of the music concert series, Rolling Loud has donated $10,000 worth of scholarships to eight graduating seniors from his alma mater, Carol City Senior High Schools in Miami Gardens, FL, and Miami Norland.

The money will go toward their college tuition, but they’re’ also going to have a little fun. The lucky students also received tickets to attend Rolling Loud Miami in July.

“You know, to come give back to the community right here, that means a lot,” Ross said.

City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon and school board member Dr. Steve Gallon II were present alongside Ross and Cherif.

“It’s not a gift,” Cherif said. “They earned it.”

“For him to be here and pass out these wonderful gifts, it’s a great experience for our children. But it’s more of a great experience for this entire community because it shows that this community cares about its very own,” Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris said, according to CBS News.

One of the recipients De’Zyre Frederick also commented on the gift received. “I am nothing but blessed. It’s good to see the alumni come back and give back to the students which is something that is so amazing.”

According to Billboard, the scholarships were given in honor of Ross’ Boss Up Day 2023 and awarded to students who displayed academic excellence.

The generosity didn’t end with the recipients. During the awards ceremony, the magazine reported, Ross dug into his pocket and handed out hundred-dollar bills to a student with a 4.6 GPA.