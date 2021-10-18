Rick Ross’ Near Fatal Seizure and Health Scare Inspired Him to Partner On New Hemp Line

Hip hop mogul Rick Ross has partnered with Rap Snacks Founder and CEO, James Lindsay to develop and manufacture a line of hemp products that will disrupt the tobacco industry.

Dubbed Hemp Hop, the line includes a series of smokables with different cannabinoids, Delta 8 products, and hemp blunt smoking papers, Yahoo News reports.

“I truly believe in the health benefits of Hemp derived products,” Ross said. “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids.”

It’s been three years since rapper Rick Ross suffered a near-fatal seizure that put him in the hospital where he was aided by an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) to help with his heart and lung functions, Variety reports.

Now, teamed up with Lindsay who already has a wholesale distribution network selling to convenience stores, Ross’ celebrity status will help raise awareness about their new products that help combat tobacco addiction.

“Working with James Lindsay and Hempacco’s team, including Lue, Jorge, and Sandro, has been fantastic. We’ve already started developing the flavors as well as the look and feel of all the products,” Ross added.

“This is not my first consumer product. I launched Rap Snacks 27 years ago with the vision to create products that speak to the culture. Now Rap Snacks are sold in supermarkets and convenience stores all over the country,” Lindsay said.

“Our network of distributors are ready to welcome the product to their shelves and provide consumers with a product that has cultural representation.”

The new partnership allows Hemp Hop to use Hempacco’s team and intellectual property to develop and manufacture hemp cigarettes.

“The name recognition Rick Ross brings to this project is remarkable; just marketing to his base will be an incredible experience,” said Jorge Olson, CMO and co-founder of Hempacco. “With the help of Rick and James, as well as their entire team, we’re introducing a remarkable new brand this year.”