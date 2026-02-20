How Did We Miss Rick Ross On Wheel Of Fortune?

Someone popped up on ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune that we didn’t expect on the bingo card this year. Miami-bred rapper, Rick Ross, appeared on the Jan. 16 episode of the game show, along with Kathy Hilton and Riki Lindhome.

The Maybach Music Mogul was on Season 6, Episode 10, where participants on the show played for charities that are near and dear to their hearts. All players get the chance to win up to $1 million to donate to their favorite charity. According to Wheel of Fortune with Andy Nguyen, Ross was playing to raise money for Fighting4Freedom. The Virginia-based organization, started by Karen Dickson-Morrison, helps incarcerated individuals who were allegedly incarcerated for crimes they did not commit or sentenced to unjust and harsh sentences.

Although the Stay Schemin rapper did not take home the grand prize, he raised $26,650, leaving with $41,150 for his charity of choice.

And speaking of Ross’ charitable work, since he bought a mansion in Fayette County, Georgia (“The Promise Land,” a 235-acre compound he bought from former boxer Evander Holyfield, where he hosts his car and bike shows annually), he has contributed to the community. The Georgia Senate has recently recognized him. Fayette County News reported that he was honored on Feb. 6.

“As State Senator for District 34, I want to acknowledge and thank him for his powerful contributions to music, hip hop, and the culture,” Sen. Kenya Wicks said. “His work has left an undeniable mark and continues to inspire communities across the country.”

The adoption of Senate Resolution 710, supported by 13 Georgia lawmakers, recognizes Ross’ entrepreneurship, community contributions, and cultural influence.

The rapper has been living in Fayette County since 2014.

Ross is slated to release his third book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening, on May 12.

