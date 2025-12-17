Rick Ross’ 3rd Book, ‘Renaissance Of A Boss: Notes From A Creative Reawakening,’ On Deck For 2026

Showing he is still out here “Hustlin,” recording artist Rick Ross is prepping the release of his third book, Renaissance of a Boss: Notes from a Creative Reawakening.

According to People, the book is scheduled for release May 12, 2026.

“This isn’t just a book; it’s a manual for greatness,” Ross told the magazine in a written statement. “I’m cutting out the noise and showing you that when you execute with precision, success is too easy.”

In a social media post, the Florida-bred entrepreneur told his followers “the book is about that journey.”

It’s time. For twenty years, we’ve been hustlin’. Now, I’m taking you on a different kind of journey. I hit the road to find a new spark, asking the big questions and finding answers in unexpected places. This book is about that journey. It’s about rediscovering that fire, the… pic.twitter.com/0EpGqW25Yw — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) December 16, 2025

In 2020, Ross released Hurricanes: A Memoir. Two years later, he followed up with “The Perfect Day to Boss Up.”

The successful businessman was celebrated in his birthplace, Clarksdale, Mississippi, on June 19, when the town officially renamed a downtown street “Rick Ross Way.” for his various achievements, which include hosting a popular car show in Georgia, the city recognized his achievements.

“The City of Clarksdale is proud to announce the official naming of a downtown street in honor of Grammy-nominated, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and cultural icon Rick Ross,” according to an official statement from the city of Clarksdale. “Clarksdale leaders and community members will gather to celebrate Ross’ contributions and recognize the positive light he has brought to his ancestral hometown.”

