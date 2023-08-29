Rico Nasty Names Wiz Khalifa As The Inspiration Behind Her Cannabis Line

Rico Nasty is going full steam ahead with the cannabis line she launched after being inspired by fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa.

In May, the “Rage” rapper announced the launch of her weed strain “Road Rage.” A Sativa she created for the creatives who work long hours.

Rico, 26, celebrated the launch with a pop-up event ahead of the strain making its way to store shelves.

JUST DROPPED MY OWN STRAIN AVAILABLE NOW IN DISPENSARIES !!!! 🏁🏁🏁 #ROADRAGE IN STORES NOW !!!!!!!!! Pull up to the pop up 💘🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/p79AmXFJF8 — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) May 8, 2023

The cannabis industry was always one Rico Nasty aimed to embark on once she built a brand for herself. After watching one of her favorite rappers rise in popularity out of his love for marijuana, Rico knew the opportunities were endless.

“I always knew that weed was a money maker because I saw how Wiz Khalifa branded it and I was like, ‘Okay, this is insane,’” she told AfroTech.

“This is like the modernized Snoop Dogg and it takes time to do that.”

The “Trust Issues” rapper was on tour with Playboi Carti in 2021 when she dipped into her herbology bag and started mixing genes of cannabis to develop her own strain.

“I was trying to make sure it wasn’t no huff,” she jokingly said of the experience.

The rapper remained very hands-on with designing the packaging for her strain and selecting the most fitting name for her debut cannabis line. The two-year process taught the DC native the importance of patience when working toward a goal.

“The branding for that taught me a lot about patience and not rushing things just because you want it really badly,” Rico said.

“Weed is very tricky. It’s really a science to it, and if you don’t get it right, you wind up wasting so much money.”

Now Rico has her weed strain sold in dispensaries throughout Los Angeles and Northern California and has a five-year plan to expand to Southern California, Portland, New York, and her hometown Washington, D.C.

