Rico Wade, Famed Producer In Atlanta Hip Hop Scene, Dies At 52









Rico Wade, a producer known for his work with rap group Outkast, died at age 52 on April 13. Wade catapulted Atlanta as a new hub for Hip-Hop through his work.

Wade emerged as successful producer in the 1990s, making hits for Outkast and other Atlanta-based acts like Cee-Lo Green. He, alongside fellow producers Ray Brown and Partrick “Sleepy Brown” created the music collective Organized Noize. The collective got started in the basement of Wade’s childhood home, earning the name of the “dungeon.” Later, the Dungeon Family took form, placing the city of Atlanta as a new game-changer for Hip Hop.

While his family confirmed the news, Killer Mike also announced the death of his longtime friend and collaborator to his Instagram. In the emotional post, the rapper and activist expressed his appreciation for the “friendship and brotherhood” they shared.

“I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss,” wrote Killer Mike. “…I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll. This is a part of the journey. You told me ‘It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey.’ The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Imma ‘Stay Down on it’……we all are.”

Wade’s multifaceted talent extended to multiple realms of music, also co-writing TLC’s Grammy-nominated song “Waterfalls” in 1994. Throughout his career, he played a pivotal role in building his hometown’s music scene. Moreover, he is remembered for giving a platform to some of Atlanta’s most notable rappers.

Organized Noize also released a statement to The New York Times on Wade’s passing, calling him an “innovative architect” in the world of Hip-Hop.

“The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend,” shared the collective, as reported by the New York Times. “Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team.”

The family has yet to reveal Wade’s cause of death to the public.

