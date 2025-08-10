HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Norfolk State Alum To Raise $10M For HBCUs In ‘RIDE4MYHBCUs’ Motorcycle Ride Tour A HBCU alum decided to spread awareness on the funding HBCUs still need.







A Norfolk State University alum hopes to raise over $10 million for HBCUs in an innovative way.

Rod Bell is as proud of his HBCU education as he is his hot wheels. He will take his custom NSU-themed motorcycle to the streets in a planned visit to over 100 historically Black institutions.

In the “RIDE4MYHBCUs” tour, Bell will travel across the United States to encourage other alumni and general supporters to help out these illustrious schools. His lofty goal in mind is over $10 million, but he believes his mission will drive others to give back.

“It is not to bring awareness to HBCUs because people know about them now,” explained Bell, according to HBCU Gameday. “It’s about motivating those to give and donate—and inspiring alumni to give back to their schools.”

Bell sparked this idea after noticing that the vast majority of HBCUs still struggle to stay afloat and progress due to funding issues. Refusing to wait for political shifts to work in favor of these schools, Bell encourages the HBCU community to take matters into their own hands.

Bell believes he can reach his $10 million pledge by building a coalition of 1,006 alumni donors. If each of these donors gives $106 to their institution, that would amass to $106,636 for each HBCU. This would result in over $11.3 million raised overall to help these schools and the future Black leaders they serve.

This money would not only go toward school facilities. They would also extend toward scholarships and other student resources that would help HBCUs compete at an even higher academic level.

Bell says while the HBCU pride is evident at events and homecoming season, taking care of these beloved institutions must happen year-round. To keep these traditions going, these schools must stay in operation, and require the help of graduates to do so.

“We show up for the parties and tailgates,” he said. “Now, show up for your school in a different way. Give $106—and challenge five friends to do the same.”

He rides off onto the HBCU trail Aug. 24, but the giving can start today. Those interested can directly donate $106 to their alma maters while writing RIDE4MYHBCUs in the memo. General supporters can also support Bell’s NSU endowment fund through its own donation link.

“This journey isn’t about me—it’s about us and the future of our HBCUs,” added Bell. “Let’s make history together.”

Those wanting to specifically support Bell and his RIDE4MYHBCUs motorcycle journey can do so as well. Corporate sponsors can also help out, contacting ride4myhbcus@gmail.com for any inquiry.

