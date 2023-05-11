Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Named Their Baby After Wu-Tang Clan Member

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have kept the name of their baby boy a secret from fans for nearly a year—until now.

According to a copy of the baby’s birth certificate, obtained by Daily Mail, the child’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. Sources assume the name RZA honors 53-year-old rapper and producer of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna reportedly dropping hints about the name as she was spotted wearing Wu-Tang clan clothing around town.

She was seen carrying her son at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, rocking a baggy black Wu-Tang Clan top on April 5, and on August 12 of last year, she was spotted in New York City flaunting a baggy white RZA T-shirt.

In 2022, the Associated Press reported that Rihanna discussed why the baby’s name hadn’t yet been revealed. “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

However, the birth certificate revealed that baby RZA had taken his father’s middle name, Athelston. Vulture reported that Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, was also named after a rapper, Rakim.

The birth certificate detailed the official information for baby RZA, born in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on May 13, 2022, at 10:58 a.m.

Fans might also be waiting for the name of baby number two, a surprise Rihanna revealed during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance.

As previously reported, Rihanna may have started a new game of hints regarding the gender of her second baby. After fans found out she picked up a pastel pink baby romper during a recent shopping spree, they went into a frenzy, assuming a baby girl would be in the “Umbrella” singer’s future.