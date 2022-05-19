Congrats! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome A Baby Boy

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, TMZ reports. There’s no word on the exact date of delivery, but sources say the pop star gave birth sometime last week.

On Friday, reports surfaced on Twitter claiming the singer and beauty mogul gave birth to her first child. Apparently, the claims were leaked by hospital workers.

Now sources confirm the rumors were true and Rihanna has given birth to a beautiful baby boy. No word on how much the baby weighs. But the “Diamonds” singer reportedly gave birth at a hospital in Los Angeles.

This is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who started dating in 2020 after years of being friends. Most recently, Rocky opened up about their relationship and becoming a father in an interview on Drink Champs.

“Just genuine real shit, just f*ck what the outside world got going on, f*ck what the outside world think and shit like that,” Rocky said.

“It’s really about an understanding between two components–you and your significant other.”

When NORE referenced his baby with Rihanna, Rocky said, “I’m proud, man.”

ASAP Rocky on Rihanna and their baby: “I’m proud, man”! pic.twitter.com/5zsbdwSoaQ — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) May 14, 2022

The baby’s birth follows A$AP’s recent arrest following the couple’s return to Los Angeles from a short trip to Barbados. The New York City native was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place last November, NBC News reported.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was booked into Los Angeles County jail and had his bail set at $550,000, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department booking report said.

He was released less than three hours later after posting bond. He has a court date set for Aug. 17.

That didn’t seem to affect the relationship. TMZ reported that Rihanna attended one of his shows, cheering for him backstage a week after the arrest.

Rihanna fans have been celebrating her pregnancy and are sure to celebrate the arrival of her first child.

Rih Rih is officially a part of the Mommy Club!