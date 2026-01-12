Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rihanna Co-Signs Elon Musk’s Estranged Trans Daughter As Model Joins Savage X Fenty Shoot Musk and his daughter, 21-year-old trans model Vivian Jenna Wilson, have been estranged for years.







Rihanna has given the estranged daughter of Elon Musk her own blessing, giving the trans model a spot in the latest Savage X Fenty campaign on the highly-anticipated Valentine’s Day collection from her lingerie brand.

Vivian James Wilson, 21, doesn’t associate with her tech giant father. Instead, the young woman has created her own career path, earning the co-sign from Rihanna. According to Page Six, the promotional photos included the blonde wearing a rose-print black bra and matching miniskirt.

Rihanna also appeared to model a bold red set, stating “Aphrodite was a savage.” The campaign even included other faces such as plus-size model Emma Arletta and “Forever” actress Lovie Simone.

The move offers a semblance of support for the Bad Gal Riri, who has not shied away from supporting members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

As for Wilson and her public figure father, the two have been in a non-communicative space for a while.

Wilson is the eldest daughter of Musk, and his second child with his first wife, Justine Musk. Since Wilson came out as trans in 2020, the former Trump official has denounced her transition. The father of 14 has used his social media platform X to further demean Wilson’s chosen identity, stating “he was not a girl” among his old posts.

Despite the controversy surrounding her trillionaire dad, Wilson has embarked on rising modeling career, making appearance on runways and landing a Teen Vogue cover as well.

As she establishes herself in the industry, the Savage x Fenty inclusion marks a major campaign for the emerging model. The move may also indicate how Rihanna feels about the controversial Musk. The Bajan singer has not publicly bashed President Donald Trump and his on-again, off-again ally, but previous Instagram posts during the general election heavily suggested that she did not support Trump.

