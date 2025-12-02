Rihanna Celebrates Barbados Independence Day By Sharing Rare Family Photos

Rihanna celebrated Barbados Independence Day with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing personal moments from her native island.

The billionaire pop star took to Instagram on Nov. 30, sharing intimate moments from Barbados in commemoration of the island’s 59th Independence Day and fourth anniversary as a Republic. The photo slideshow highlighted some of her cherished moments on the island, featuring personal snapshots with her sons, Rza, 3, and Riot, 2.

“Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic!” Rihanna wrote in the caption, while giving honorable mentions to Barbados’ President, Jeffrey Bostic, and Prime Minister Mia Mottley. “Barbados, I L🇧🇧VE YOU!!!!” she added.

The intimate snapshots captured mouthwatering meals and mangos Rihanna has enjoyed in Barbados, her striking Kadooment costumes, and cherished moments with her sons and partner A$AP Rocky, including memories from her pregnancy with daughter Rocki, born in September.

The photos showed RZA on her lap inspecting a piece of sugar cane, paired with a throwback of Rihanna on a lawn with A$AP Rocky and RZA while pregnant. The Grammy-winning singer’s heartfelt post celebrated her family and her beloved home country.

Since welcoming daughter Rocki, Rihanna has returned to the public eye, making her first postpartum red carpet appearance at the 2025 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 3. She attended in support of A$AP Rocky, who was honored at the event, wearing a floor-length black Alaïa trench coat over white draped pants, paired with a black turtleneck and heels, calling it a “postpartum-forward look.”

Rocky expressed his joy at becoming a girl dad following the birth of his daughter, Rocki, on Sept. 13, which Rihanna announced on Instagram on Sept. 24.

“Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she’s my baby twin, so it’s amazing,” the rapper told the outlet. “I’m happy to be a girl dad at this point.”

