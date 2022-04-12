Rihanna Explains Why ‘There’s No Way’ She Was Shopping For Maternity Clothes

Rihanna bared her baby bump, glowing with A$AP Rocky’s baby, on the May cover of Vogue, where she opened up about her pregnancy and her excitement to become a mom.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna has helped to redefine maternity fashion. Always a fashion icon throughout her career, the fashion/beauty mogul explained why she never had a desire to shop for maternity clothes.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,’ ” Rihanna told Vogue.

The fashion-forward pop star enjoys the artform too much to allow her style to shift because of her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” Rihanna said. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

The 34-year-old admitted that her desire to maintain her signature style drives her stylist crazy.

Rihanna says her stylist “loses sleep” over her wanting to maintain her pre-pregnancy fashion “because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour.”

“In fact, I’m sure he’s going to ask for a raise after this!” she jokingly said.

Since stepping out on the social scene with her baby bump in tow, Rihanna says the most maternity-like outfit she’s worn was the sheer black dress at the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week last month.

“And we hadn’t really done lady that whole time. So I was like, ‘Let’s do lady!'” she said while jokingly referencing a G-string from her Savage X Fenty line,

“Listen, they were going to see my panties regardless. So they’d better be mine.”

Always one to set trends and create new standards in beauty and fashion, Rihanna shared her hopes of being “able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women” in terms of clothing.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” Rihanna asked.