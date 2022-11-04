Rihanna Faces Backlash For Including Johnny Depp In Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna is under fire on social media after fans learned about Johnny Depp’s inclusion in the upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is coming to Amazon Prime on Nov. 9, and ahead of its release, new details revealed the famous actor was added to the lineup. On Thursday, TMZ confirmed that Depp would appear as a special “star” guest in the fashion show.

While Depp won’t walk the runway, he will model pieces from the men’s collection. He is also the first male in the fashion line’s history to take on the role.

Insiders say Rihanna sought out Depp to appear in the show, and both teams were excited to make it happen. Depp reportedly sports his signature “cool and chic” style that pairs well with Rih’s new pieces.

However, once word of Depp’s special guest appearance in Rihanna’s show hit social media, many expressed their disappointment in Rih’s decision to work with the actor.

Pop Crave shared screenshots of Depp’s appearance in Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, and many started to sound off.

The public has been split with their feelings on Depp after he won his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in June, NBC News reports. Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, accused Depp of domestic violence and went into detail with her allegations in an op-ed essay published in 2018, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In June, a jury found that she defamed Depp by saying he abused her during their marriage. However, the trial revealed some disturbing details about Depp’s private life and tumultuous marriage to Heard.

In the end, he won the case, and Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for a defamatory statement Depp’s former attorney made about her. Considering the domestic abuse claims tied to Depp’s name and Rihanna’s history of experiencing domestic violence with her ex, Chris Brown, fans are confused why the pop star would include Depp in her new show.

“DitchDepp” filled Savage x Fenty’s comments section after the new show was promoted on Wednesday.

“Delete the Johnny Depp scene now if it ever existed,” one fan wrote.

“Don’t include Jonny Depp on the show, scrap the footage. He’s an abuser!” added someone else.