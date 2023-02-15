Rihanna Has Most Watched Halftime Show in History, More Viewers Than Actual Super Bowl

Despite all the mixed reactions to Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, Mommihanna managed to rake in the most viewers in Super Bowl history!

New reports show that Rihanna’s halftime show received more viewers than the actual Super Bowl, according to Fox Sports PR. While Super Bowl LVII brought in 113 million viewers, 118.7 million tuned in to watch Rihanna headline the halftime show.

This year’s Super Bowl was its most watched game in six years and Rihanna managed to rake in nearly 6 million more viewers than the game itself. Super Bowl LVII now sits behind Super Bowl LXIX in 2015 as the second most-watched Super Bowl game of all time, AS reports.

The 2015 Super Bowl achieved 114.4 million viewers with Katy Perry headlining the halftime show that year. Rihanna now holds the title for most watched halftime show behind Katy Perry and Lady Gaga who raked in 117.5 million viewers with her 2017 halftime performance.

Rihanna became the talk of the town when she confirmed her second pregnancy during her halftime performance. While she didn’t make an official announcement on stage, her baby bump was visible and had the streets talking.

Shortly after her performance, reps for the Bajan pop star confirmed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together just nine months after welcoming their son in May 2022. The “Diamonds” singer belted out a full setlist of some of her biggest hits including “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” “Diamonds” and “Work.”

Rihanna admitted to having reservations about headlining the halftime show so soon after giving birth, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. But she used her 9-month-old son as motivation to get back on the stage for the first time since 2018.

“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,’” Rihanna said.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she added. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she added. “It’s important for my son to see that.”