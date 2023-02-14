Rihanna Joins List of Black Women Super Bowl Performers

The world watched a long-awaited performance unfold on the State Farm Stadium field last night in Glendale, AZ.

On Sunday night, nine-time Grammy-winning artist, Rihanna, became the most recent addition to the list of legendary Black women singers to headline a Super Bowl halftime performance.

Forbes reported that the superstar hit the world’s biggest stage during her recent Super Bowl LVII performance, where the world witnessed her live comeback after years away from the stage. Rihanna covered some of her biggest hits including “Umbrella,” “Pour it Up,” “Rude Boy,” “Diamonds,” and “Work,” as she was accompanied by dozens of dancers who complemented her performance.

Reportedly, the pop star’s appearance increased the halftime performance roster’s racial and gender diversity.

According to Billboard, 14 of Rihanna’s songs hold a spot under the number one hits list, while 30 rank on its top ten list.

Rihanna has been nominated for 33 Grammy Awards by its deciding group, which consists of 69% men and 67% who are white.

Rihanna’s appearance adds her to a notable list that includes Diana Ross, Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, and other Black women entertainers who have taken over the field to perform for Super Bowl fans.

The superstar also became the first pregnant performer to hit the Super Bowl stage.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, a representative confirmed the pregnancy news, following Rihanna‘s live performance, where she flaunted a full belly through her all-red outfit.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” Rihanna said in an interview prior to the performance. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was…there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”