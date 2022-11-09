Rihanna Loves Spending Every Moment With Her ‘Happy Baby’, Who’s Inspiring A Kid’s Fashion Line

Rihanna is back outside after welcoming her first child back in May and Mami-Anna is all about her baby boy.

The pop star opened up while on the red carpet for her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 and expressed her excitement for motherhood.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” Rihanna told ET. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at.

“It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” the singer said of her baby boy.

“He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

Rihanna loves the “cherished” moments with her six-month-old son. The Barbados native also creates little “freestyle” songs for her baby.

She even likened having a baby to getting a high.

“The beginning is like you’re tripping acid every day,” she said. “It’s wild, trippy as hell.”

Rihanna responded to an interviewer by saying, “you won’t know that because you’ll never have the opportunity to give birth, you will never have those hormones weirding you out like that and telling you ‘wait, I have a baby, that’s crazy.”

The first-time mama added, “You look at him, he’s yours, but he’s a stranger, and he’s new, and you’re learning him as he’s learning you and learning the world. It’s an amazing experience, honestly.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son in May. It’s the first child for the happy celebrity couple that went public with their romance in 2020.

Now that she has a little one in her life, Rihanna is thinking about expanding her clothing line to include pieces for kids.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step,” she explained.

“But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

For now, fans can dig into Rih’s new Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 collection available on Amazon Fashion and Savage X Fenty. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and features a star-studded lineup that includes performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Special guest appearances are made by Snowfall star Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kornbread, actress Marsai Martin, social media star Rickey Thompson, Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress Taraji P. Henson, Black Panther star Winston Duke, and many more.