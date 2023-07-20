Rihanna Sends A$AP Rocky On A Diaper Run In Beats By Dre Ad

It was a family affair in A$AP Rocky’s new Beats By Dre campaign that featured cameos from his “wife” Rihanna and their son Rza.

In the new advertisement that debuted on Thursday, July 20, Rocky can be seen producing a song inside his apartment. Rihanna’s voice is then heard ordering the Harlem rapper to go get some diapers for their baby boy.

“Babe! Can you go to the store? We ran out of diapers,” Rihanna says from the background.

That’s when Rocky springs into dad mode and dashes to the store in a pair of Timbaland boots and his Beats Studio Pro headphones. The “Fu*kin Problems” rapper directed the “Iconic Sound” campaign that includes his new, Pharrell-produced single “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N),” Billboard reports.

Rocky can be heard rapping about his “wife” Rihanna on the track as he’s seen running through New York City with a white tee tied around his head and a gang of doppelgangers following behind.

Rocky leaps over trash bins and taxi cabs before finally arriving at the AWGE Bodega, named after his creative agency, and buys some AWGEY’s Diapers that feature an adorable photo of his and Rihanna’s 1-year-old son RZA on the package.

Once outside the store, paparazzi chase the rapper down as he heads back home. Only to find out, he picked up the wrong diaper size.

“Babe! You gotta go back,” Rihanna yells from the other room after Rocky sits back down at his at-home studio. “These are the wrong size.”

The adorable commercial comes as the couple prepares to welcome their second child together. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl half time show back in February.

In May, Rihanna and Rocky celebrated their son’s first birthday at a Wu-Tang-inspired party. Rapper Rza has praised the celebrity couple for naming their first child after him.