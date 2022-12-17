Rihanna Shares First Video Of Her Son With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna shared the first video of her son with recording artist A$AP Rocky on TikTok on Saturday, and he is adorable! The “Woo” singer gave birth to the couple’s son last spring.

The 34-year-old singer has not yet shared her son’s name publically, but she shared a 45-second video of her baby smiling and looking 100 percent satisfied as he went for a car ride. The footage also shows the happy baby making cute faces and yawning as he sits in his car seat. Rihanna captioned the post, “hacked.”

Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight last month about her favorite moments with her new son.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” she said.

“He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

The outlet also reported that the couple wanted to have more children in the future, and Rihanna revealed that she was inspired to create a kids’ line while shopping for her baby boy.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step,” she added. “But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

Rihanna, whose legal name is Robyn Fenty, is already a successful entrepreneur in addition to being a Grammy Award-winning singer. She launched her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, in 2017 and quickly became a billionaire, according to Forbes. She also launched her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, in 2018.