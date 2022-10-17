Rihanna Showcases Post-Baby Body In Teaser For Upcoming Amazon Prime Savage X Fenty Show

The world has to prepare for seeing more of Rihanna and we are ready!

Rihanna is slated to rule the fashion, sports, and music world. She released a sultry video clip on her Instagram account over the weekend that spotlights her upcoming Amazon Prime Savage X Fenty Fashion show. This will take place on Nov. 9 and will be the fourth collaboration between the companies.

The New York Post reported that the upcoming show will be “a seductive fashion fever dream” that “blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.”

“An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna’s latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY.”

The billionaire fashion designer and recording artist has been busy creating a bigger legacy in the fashion world with her Fenty line and products. With a new album slated to be released in the near future, fans will be able to see her perform live for the first time in years. The Bajan singer was confirmed as the performer at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next year, according to Variety.

The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz. at the State Farm Stadium.

When the announcement was made, NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky stated that it will be “another historic” halftime show.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Earlier this year in May, Rihanna and her beau, rapper and fashion designer A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child.

In July, CNBC reported that Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States, with a spectacular net worth of $1.4 billion.