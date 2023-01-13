Rihanna Silences Fans After Dropping Teaser for Her Upcoming Super Bowl LVII Performance

Rihanna came in hot with the new teaser for her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII performance.

In the January 13 recording, the Grammy Award-winning singer, who rocked a black form-fitting jumpsuit with a feathered coat, is seen coming out of the shadows as a voiceover compilation from several fans blared in the background.

The comments highlight Rihanna’s years-long absence from the music industry. For context, the mother of one released her last album, Anti, in 2016. As the voices amplify, Rihanna places her finger on her mouth and says,”Shhh,” while the chorus to her track “Needed Me” starts to play.

Following the release of Rihanna’s Super Bowl teaser, many fans expressed how excited they were to see the upcoming show in the comment section.

“Now the Superbowl got my attention.”

“At last she’s back show them how it’s done girl!”

“Ahhhh can’t wait queen! Show’em how it’s done!”

“Yaaaaaaas super excited about this”

This video comes months after Rihanna revealed that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show by sharing a post on her Instagram. In the September 2022 upload, the singer’s hand is seen holding a football.

As the NFL also confirmed the announcement. The head of Roc Nation, Jay-Z, released a statement regarding the news. Rihanna has been a part of the mogul’s Roc Nation record label since 2010.

While bringing up the accomplishments Rihanna have achieved in nearly two decades in the entertainment industry, Jay-Z said, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place State Farm Stadium on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.