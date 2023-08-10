Rihanna And Son Rza Star In Savage X Fenty Maternity Shoot

Rihanna’s latest photoshoot shows that she’s bringing the family into her successful business empire. Her pictures featured a special guest star, her and ASAP Rocky’s son Rza.

The mother and son duo were featured in Savage X Fenty’s new maternity campaign. The capsule collection was designed by the “Bad Gal RiRi” herself, as reported by Complex.

The line includes three different bralettes, including a Savage Not Sorry Lace, a floral design, and a Savage X Cotton style. In addition to the undergarments, a oversized t-shirt with a logo of phrase “Make More Babies” is also available for purchase. The prices for all the pieces range from $35 to $60.

To keep the needs of all moms at the forefront, the bralettes also come with one-hand functionality alongside a nursing sling and claps, providing accessibility and ease for breastfeeding. The back closure will have an additional fourth row that can also be adjusted as one’s pregnancy evolves. Of course, inclusivity in sizing is the norm at the lingerie brand, selling from XXS to 4X for mothers of all body frames.

Rihanna revealed to Vogue of the empowerment what she wanted to exude within this collection focused on motherhood.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” says Rihanna.

“I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The maternity line comes at a perfect time, as Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with her rapper beau, as was revealed during her Emmy-nominated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this past February. Although the singer-turned-entrepreneur has since stepped down as CEO of Savage X Fenty, her role as the face of the company remains strong.

