Rihanna Stays To Help Clean Up New York Restaurant Following Late Night Girls’ Night Out

On Thursday, the Barbados bad gal hit up Michelin-starred Caviar Russe for some girl time in New York City, that ended with her lending a hand to the restaurant staff at closing time.

Page Six reports that Rihanna and six of her girlfriends asked the caviar bar to stay open past closing to more thoroughly enjoy their seafood and champagne offerings, ending their night around 2 a.m. Due to the lengthy late-night request, RiRi reportedly stayed behind and helped the staff.

A source revealed that she was “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.”

The billionaire beauty mogul was spotted wearing baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, pointy lace-up heels, and a sparkling red handbag that tied the look together.

📷: Rihanna spotted in NYC last night pic.twitter.com/zdNC0JUPrA — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) September 2, 2022

A close friend of Rhianna’s, Melissa Forde, shared a few selfies of the pair on her instagram Stories that are speculated to have been taken that night.

Rihanna & her best friend Melissa today 💖 pic.twitter.com/kKQ588omUx — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) September 2, 2022

Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after girls’ night out: “seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late.” – via Page Six pic.twitter.com/XnR8pJzhPq — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 (@gabgonebad) September 3, 2022

rihanna leaving caviar house last night in new york pic.twitter.com/PQVfd3uTb2 — val (fan account) (@RihannaData) September 2, 2022

The Anti singer was recently photographed in New York walking hand-in-hand with her baby father A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a baby boy just born in May. The couple were headed to the new members-only club, The Ned, owned by businessman Richie Akiva. Sources share that the pair were definitely “chill and definitely happy,” and of course that Rihanna “looked amazing.”

In July, Billboard reported that Rihanna Fenty’s Roraj Trade, LLC filed two patents for a hair company with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

According to documents, hair products the bad gal plans to roll out include hair bands, bows, brushes, clips, curlers, combs, pins, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, and more.