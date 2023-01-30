Rihanna to Design Children’s Clothing Under ‘Fenty Kids’ Trademark

Global music superstar and entrepreneur Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty has reportedly trademarked a children’s brand under the name “Fenty Kids” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

According to iHeartMedia, the report was filed on the government agency’s website on Jan. 20 with a list of the “goods and services” the entrepreneur plans to provide for her newly targeted consumer. Items listed on the report include clothes, swimwear, footwear, baby bibs, booties, sleepwear, and more.

Rihanna has filed a trademark for children’s clothing line, 'FENTY KIDS.' pic.twitter.com/dZYeAqz6Ci — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023

The trademark for “Fenty Kids” was filed by Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade L.L.C.

Reportedly news spotlighting Rihanna’s plans for a potential Fenty Kids clothing line follows the reveal of photos of her son, who she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their baby boy in May of last year.

During a November interview with Vogue, the “Work” singer teased plans for a baby line.

“We didn’t get there yet but it’s something that I might do. We’ll see,” she said at the time. “I would have so much fun with that. Anything in miniature is just so cute.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Rihanna recently dropped a new Savage X Fenty collection ahead of her upcoming appearance at this year’s Super Bowl LVII. On Jan. 8, the Fenty CEO announced on Instagram about the release of its limited-edition “Game Day” collection, which includes a statement t-shirt with the words, “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game. Weird but whatever” on it.

The launch included a three-day pop-up in Los Angeles from Jan. 27 to 29.

Rihanna recently got fans excited after she released a teaser on Jan. 13 for her Super Bowl LVII performance.

The worldwide superstar is scheduled to headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.