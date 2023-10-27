Rihanna Unveils New Colorways Of FENTY X PUMA Sneakers

Rihanna and Puma keep rolling out stylish kicks as part of their partnership and have new colorways of the Avanti shoe up for grabs.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the athletic mega-retailer unveiled two new colors of its Avanti sneaker as part of the Fenty x Puma collaboration. “Dark Myrtle” and “Club Navy” are set to launch on November 2 and come styled with Puma’s signature King football cleat and classic Easy Rider silhouette, via Hypebae.

Fenty branding can be seen on the tongue and ankle of the shoe along with oil-treated leather and gold aglets. The “Dark Myrtle” colorway features brown leather sock liners and “Club Navy’s” sock liners are black.

The two new colorways join the chrome and black colorways that were unveiled earlier this month. Rihanna wanted to return to Puma’s roots when returning as creative director and also highlight her love for football (or soccer as Americans like to call it).

“I wanted to bring something iconic from the archives to the street, and the late great Pelé made the Avanti shoe so iconic. ” Rihanna said.

With Rih Rih being a proud mother of two, her return to Puma has resulted in product sizing the whole family can enjoy. The Fenty x Puma Avanti’s come in men’s, women’s, and children’s sizing and range in price from $80 to $170.

The billionaire singer and entrepreneur took a hiatus from Puma to launch her own brands, Fenty X Savage and Fenty Beauty, as well as welcoming two boys back-to-back with rapper A$AP Rocky.

In August she welcomed her second son, baby Riot Rose, just months after celebrating her eldest son Rza’s first birthday. Now two months later, Rihanna is back on the fashion tip with some new Fenty x Puma drip.

“It’s been such an exciting start to our partnership,” Maria Valdes, Chief Product Officer at PUMA said. “We spent time together opening up the PUMA archive and identifying the right product that spoke to Rihanna.”

“The Avanti is a PUMA classic with a unique and iconic point of view on terrace. I’m very happy to see this project come to life and even more excited for what the coming years have in store for us together.”

The two new Avanti colorways will be available online at puma.com and in select retailers at 10 a.m. EST. on November 2.

RELATED CONTENT: A$AP Rocky Takes On Creative Director Role At PUMA