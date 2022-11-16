A Big Rih-Veal: Rihanna Wants Beyoncé To Slay in Her Next Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Rihanna is fresh off the heels of her Fenty x Savage Vol 4 fashion show and is already teasing who’d she like to model in the next star-studded event.

According to Rihanna, she would love it if Beyoncé would agree to model her fashion line. During the red carpet for her recent fashion show that premiered on Amazon Prime last week, Rih was asked who’d she like to have model her next collection.

“Beyoncé,” she told E! News. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

The latest show received positive reviews for its celebrity appearances from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Winston Duke, Marsai Martin, RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jete, and more.

Rihanna received criticism for including actor Johnny Depp in the show in the wake of his high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Fans felt Rihanna shouldn’t have Depp in the show considering Heard’s abuse claims against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

But instead of removing his scene, Rihanna kept him as part of her star-studded lineup. Depp thanked Rihanna in an Instagram post promoting the show.

“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo,” he captioned the video post.

The show included performances by Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Burna Boy, who all modeled Fenty x Savage pieces while showcasing their music.

The new show comes ahead of Rihanna headlining the 2023 Super Bowl. Fans have been anticipating her return to the big stage. But Rih says just because she’s performing doesn’t necessarily mean an album is on the way.

“No, no, no. That’s not true,” Rihanna told the Associated Press, as noted by Metro Weekly. “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing.”