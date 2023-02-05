Rihanna Will Reportedly Announce North American Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

According“[Rihanna] has her North American dates ready to announce for 2023 after the Super Bowl and it will be a matter of time before European dates are announced for 2024. Her plan is to set up mini residencies in major cities rather than visit multiple places.”

The unnamed source added: “She wants her next global outing to be swift and easy as she plans to refocus on Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty after her brief return to music.”

Rihanna has not toured since 2016 but paparazzi photos have shown the 34-year-old artist working hard in the studio recently. The artist has always hinted that she is working on new projects, but there is no exact timeline for when a new album will release.

In addition to possible new music, Rihanna is said to be planning “mini-residencies” at venues in key cities, which means fans will likely have to hop on trains, planes and automobiles for a chance to see her live.

