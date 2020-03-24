Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Help Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic - Black Enterprise

With the continued widespread outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Robyn Rihanna Fenty is making sure that her nonprofit, Clara Lionel Foundation, is helping to ease the burden of the virus’s effect on people. The foundation has donated $5 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Based on a statement on the foundation’s website, “When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”

Clara Lionel Foundation has just provided $5 million to various organizations that are already on the front line in trying to slow down the progression of the coronavirus. The following organizations, which are already on-the-ground with their valiant efforts, have been provided with funds from the foundation. Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and several others.

According to its website, the funds will support:

• Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States;

• Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities;

• Protective equipment for front line health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe;

• Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the front lines of the COVID-19 response; and,

• Distribution of critical respiratory supplies.

We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness.

Protecting our front line health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it FAST. The time to act is now.

People who are interested in making donations can do so by using this link.