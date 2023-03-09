Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Finds a Home at Long Island’s Roosevelt Field Mall

Move over, Victoria’s Secret! Savage X Fenty is coming to town…well, to Long Island at least.

Newsday reported the lingerie brand is setting up shop in Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, NY. Opening at the Simon Property Group this spring, the store will be 3,093 sq. ft., designed with a “dollhouse-like layout” that will draw customers with colorful lights and upbeat music, perfect for the vibrant brand. Fenty’s co-president, Christine Pendarvis, said it will be “hard for a customer to walk by without wanting to peek their heads in.”

Pendarvis said the store location is all about the customer. “While we sell product primarily online, we know that some customers prefer a tangible experience where they can touch and try on the product before purchase,” Pendarvis said.

“We want every customer that goes through the doors to feel represented.”

The brand became popular due to their inclusive sizes for all, ranging from sizes XXS-4X in all product categories. They’re even diverse in their selection – ranging from lingerie and sleepwear to menswear.

For those curious about what size they really are, the store will host a unique way to check. The company partnered with Fit:Match to launch Fit Xperience, a body scanning app powered by LiDAR that, according to Pendarvis, within seconds, can match customers with “the best-fitting Savage X styles based on their exact body shapes.”

This won’t be the first flagship store opening by the brand.

Last year, Vogue announced five Savage Fenty stores will be opening across the country – located in Houston, Las Vegas, L.A., Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. A social media influencer’s dream, the stores use hangers made from compostable wheat byproducts and the entire store design, including the mannequin wall, is modular. “The entire store is highly Instagramable,” a Savage rep said. “We are so happy with the outcome and now I can’t wait for people to see it.”