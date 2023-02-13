Go Off Sis! Rihanna's Sign Language Interpreter Goes Viral for ASL Performance at Super Bowl

If you didn’t know who Justina Miles is, you sure do after Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance!

Miles, 20, became a viral internet sensation on Sunday night when she provided the sign language interpretations for Rihanna’s halftime performance.

ASL interpreter Justina Miles put on A SHOW during Rihanna's halftime performance

Not only was she a standout, but she also made history as the first deaf woman to perform at the Super Bowl LVII pre-game and halftime shows, Women’s Wear Daily reported. Miles worked double time on Sunday, also signing Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the start of the game.

“It’s an important moment not only for me to share this experience with the whole world,” she said during a press conference on Thursday.

“But to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who’ve never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

She’s no stranger to going viral. In 2020, Miles received praise on TikTok for her video signing to Lil Kim’s 1997 single, “Crush on You.”

The tik tok girls are really killing it wow

Now she’s made history at this year’s Super Bowl, and she couldn’t be more proud – especially as a native of Philadelphia, who got to see her hometown team, the Eagles, play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“I value the opportunity to make it possible for all deaf people to enjoy these songs, and not have them miss out on the full Super Bowl experience,” Miles said.

Miles is currently studying nursing at the HBCU Bowie State University, CNBC reported. She is hard of hearing and comes from a family mixed with hearing people. Miles’ mother is deaf.

She was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, D.C. and won a silver medal as part of Team USA in the 2021-22 Deaflympics in Brazil, where she competed in the 4×100 women’s track relay.