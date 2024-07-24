Jail Inmate Dies From Scarlet Fever After Initially Denied Medical Help

Charizma Jones died this July from an lingering case of suspected scarlet fever. However, supporters of the Riker’s Island inmate in New York City believe jail staff failed her by blocking medical help.

The Legal Aid Society sent a letter on July 22 to the New York City Board of Corrections regarding Jones’ death. The document detailed how Jones laid in her infirmary jail cell for two days with no assistance, despite showing signs of the disease.

Scarlet fever is a treatable bacterial infection that typically includes a red rash over the body, as well as a sore throat and high fever. According to the Mayo Clinic, the bacteria can spread to other parts of the body, such as the blood or kidneys, if left untreated like Jones’ case.

In May, Correctional Medical Services tried multiple times to treat the young woman. However, Riker’s staff blocked the attempts to do so, deeming Jones a “security risk” for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer. However, she swiftly transferred from Rikers to Elmhurst hospital in Queens. The 23-year-old spent two months receiving treatment there until her death on July 14.

Her family’s lawyer, MK Kaishian, told The New York Post how the “troubling” situation deserves a proper investigation.

“Many troubling questions surround Ms. Jones’ death, and we join the Legal Aid Society in calling for a thorough investigation by the Board of Correction as we continue to gather critical information on behalf of her family,” explained the attorney. “But whatever else may be revealed going forward, it is patently obvious that the [Department of Correction] denied medical care to a seriously ill person, and there is no excuse whatsoever for this contemptuous and inhumane conduct.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams referred to her death as a “terrible” circumstance. He also agreed that a review is necessary.

“Anytime you lose someone, no matter if they’re incarcerated or not, it’s just, it’s terrible,” expressed Adams during a general news conference on July 23. “There should be a review. If there was someone that blocked her medical care, I don’t know of a time that you should block someone’s medical care.”

Jones was serving a one-year sentence for assault, unrelated to the alleged incident with the Riker’s officer. Her worsening condition led to presumed organ failure, which Jones had a history of, specifically in her liver. The Legal Aid Society continues to seek justice for her death.

RELATED CONTENT: Former Correctional Officers Denied Bail In Death Of Inmate Quantez Burks