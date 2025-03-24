Risky: A Dinner Conversation Is Changing How Black Women Talk About HIV

On March 14, a diverse group of 30 or so Black women convened for an intimate and powerful gathering at Ventanas in Atlanta. The event was the latest in the Risky: A Dinner Conversation series, an initiative designed to foster open, unfiltered discussions around HIV awareness, testing, and prevention.

Dressed in bold red as a symbol of HIV/AIDS awareness, attendees were invited to engage in candid dialogue about the realities of the current public health epidemic and the importance of taking control of their sexual health.

Upon arrival, guests signed a media waiver acknowledging the event’s visibility, a crucial step given the sensitivity surrounding HIV-related conversations.

More than just a dinner — the evening was an immersive experience. In addition to the red dress code, the entire event space (produced by BLK Room Project) was transformed with red draped pillars and a tablescape that included intricate centerpieces. The staggering statistics surrounding new HIV diagnoses were spelled out in signage throughout the room.



Before heading into the main event, attendees participated in an interactive activation: each woman was given a pin to pop a balloon, simulating the process of getting tested for HIV. The 400 balloons represented the staggering reality of Black women disproportionately impacted by the virus.

“Each balloon represents a woman with an HIV diagnosis to attribute to this fact: Black women continue to be disproportionately impacted by HIV, accounting for 54% of new HIV infections in U.S. women, despite making up only 14% of the female population,” explained Risky co-founder Koiya McElroy.

The statistics are sobering. Black women make up over 50% of new HIV cases among women in the United States, and in Atlanta alone, they account for nearly 60% of new diagnoses. Georgia ranks second in the country for new HIV cases, and Atlanta ranks third among U.S. cities. These numbers highlight why initiatives like Risky are essential.

McElroy, who started Risky in Orlando, shared what motivated her to launch the initiative.

“I remember the Florida Department of Health approaching me about an HIV awareness campaign when I was on the radio. It was successful, and they wanted to do another one involving a billboard. I was excited, but they told me they were struggling to find media personalities willing to put their face on a billboard associated with HIV & AIDS. That was wild to me because we are the demographic most affected by this, yet people were afraid to talk about it. If I call myself an influencer, how could I not use my platform for something this important? That was my motivation. Risky started with three Black women in Orlando who saw the need to bring this to other cities. We’ve since expanded to Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Atlanta, and we’re taking it to two more cities this year.”

The dinner was hosted by Weezy, the dynamic voice behind the Decisions, Decisions podcast. She spoke openly about her own evolution in understanding HIV and the importance of regular testing. Throughout the night, guests shared their personal experiences, fears, and questions in a judgment-free space, reinforcing Risky’s mission to make these conversations less taboo.



Screenshot

While Gilead Sciences sponsored the event, most of the dialogue focused centered on awareness rather than treatment; however, when talk turned to prevention, at least one attendee was able to share her experience with PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), a medication that significantly reduces the risk of HIV transmission when taken as prescribed.

“For years, PrEP was not widely marketed toward Black women,” McElroy told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Most advertisements featured white men, white women, or same-sex male couples, often excluding Black women from the conversation. As a result, many Black women were unaware that PrEP was an option available to them for HIV prevention. Risky aims to increase awareness surrounding PrEP to ensure black women have access to accurate information about this life-saving medication.”

There were also Gilead representatives and a certified nurse in attendance, who were able to clarify or dismiss misconceptions about HIV – like the notion that the disease can be dormant in your bloodstream for years or the mythology that wealthy individuals like Magic Johnson have access to different treatments than other people living with HIV. Guests were assured that patients who seek treatment can stop the virus from replicating, rendering the disease undetectable and decreasing the odds of passing it on. It’s also important to note that testing technology has improved over the years, making it easier for the virus to be detected earlier. All of these factors help underscore why it’s so critical that everyone knows their status.

Between the heartfelt discussions, DJ Suga Shae kept the energy high with a carefully curated soundtrack while guests enjoyed an elegant three-course dinner paired with delicious mocktails. Before the night wrapped up, attendees gathered for group and solo photos, capturing a moment of solidarity and empowerment.

Risky: A Dinner Conversation continues to redefine how Black women engage with HIV awareness, proving that education, empowerment, and sisterhood go hand in hand. With plans to expand its reach even further, this initiative is set to have an even greater impact in breaking down stigmas and saving lives — one conversation at a time.

