Robert Glasper Sells Out T-Shirt Mocking Chris Brown’s Grammy Shade

Chris Brown tried to hand Robert Glasper lemons after losing the Best R&B Album Grammy to the music artist. But Glasper turned the sour moment into a momentous one.

Glasper subtly responded to Brown’s “narcissistic” apology on Tuesday by unveiling his new limited edition T-shirt that read, “Who TF is Robert Glasper?” The 5x Grammy Award winner announced that the shirts had already sold out and that part of the proceeds would go toward the Community Music Center of New Orleans.

“Thanks for the support. A portion of the proceeds from this shirt will be donated to the Community Music Center of New Orleans,” Glasper shared in his caption.

“A nonprofit created to share the music culture and music education in New Orleans, providing free music lessons to underserved youth,” he continued. “I can’t thank y’all enough for supporting this cause.”

The phrase on the t-shirt was a clear shot back at Brown, who went on a social media tirade after losing to Glasper at the 65th Grammy Awards last week. Glasper’s “Black Radio III” won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Album, a category that Brown’s “Breezy (Deluxe)” was also nominated for.

Brown took to his Instagram Story to post a screenshot of a Google search he conducted on the decorated musician.

“Bro who the f— is this? Y’all playing. Who da f— is this?” Brown wrote over the photo.

The “Loyal” singer also shared a photo with the same question (that replaced the “o” in “who” with a crying laughing emoji) and wrote, “IMA KEEP KICKING YALL A**! RESPECTFULLY.”

After catching heat from many who were turned off by Brown’s unwarranted shade, the singer decided to reveal the apology he sent Glasper in a private direct message.

Chris Brown sends Robert Glasper heartfelt apology after his reaction to Robert winning R&B album of the year at the #GRAMMYs yesterday pic.twitter.com/aFAUPaHukm — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) February 6, 2023

But the damage had already been done, and social media blasted Brown’s “narcissistic” apology to the pianist.

“This is how a narcissist apologizes 101,” one person said in response.

Now Glasper is showing how he got the last laugh.