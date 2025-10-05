Fox Sports Analyst Robert Griffin III Okay After Car Accident In Texas

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III revealed in a social media post that he and his family were involved in a car accident Oct. 3.

The former Washington Redskins player, who is currently a college football analyst for the Fox Sports network, posted a photo of the wrecked vehicle showing the front of the car smashed in on a highway in Fort Worth. The car ricocheted off a highway divider several times, according to Griffin, resulting in both front tires being blown. He did confirm that although his wife and children were in the car with him, everyone is safe.

“Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas. Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, and blew both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe.

Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas. Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe. pic.twitter.com/X5QNHX4oxY — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 3, 2025

According to TMZ Sports, the sports analyst was in Fort Worth to work the TCU versus Colorado football game for Fox Sports.

The media outlet received confirmation from the Fort Worth Police Department that three other vehicles were also involved in the accident, which occurred at 11:48 a.m. CT. There was also one person who got injured and was taken to the hospital.

“Upon arrival, officers located three of the vehicles that were involved; the other had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” the department said in a statement. “Medical personnel made the scene and transported an occupant to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.”

“This accident is being investigated.”

Griffin played for three NFL teams —the Redskins, the Cleveland Browns, and the Baltimore Ravens —during a career that spanned from 2012 to 2020.

