‘American Woman In Pakistan’ Is On Her Way Back To NYC

Onijah Andrew Robinson, known as the “American Woman in Pakistan,” is leaving the country to return to the United States, Dawn.com reported.

In a statement to the outlet, South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza said, “She left for the airport from JPMC.”

Raza also commented on Robinson’s travel schedule: “She was provided her ticket by the US government that listed her transit flight’s departure to Dubai for 10:40 p.m.,” Dawn.com reported.

The Black woman recently became an internet sensation after her Pakistani “catfish” saga spread all over the web. Robinson’s presence in the country became a spectacle and a cause of concern for many who lived in the area where she had resided for a time.

“Strangers are gathered in and around our apartment building every day to see the American woman. This is a matter of concern for all the residents and their safety,” a resident told Daijiworld.

The 33-year-old woman claims she was prompted to enter the country after forming an online relationship with 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. Robinson said she and Memon were planning to marry once she entered the country, but a change in plans led to her abandonment at the airport. It is reported that Memon’s family did not approve of the proposed marriage and abandoned their home to escape Robinson and her demands. Robinson stayed on the streets near Memon’s home until offered lodging in a local shelter.

Though Robinson has been in the country since October 2024, the public did not become aware of her circumstances until February 2025. Through viral videos, the “American Woman in Pakistan” story began making the rounds. Locals were seen being very accommodating to the American immigrant. She was seen turning down assistance from a local, insisting that her “husband” Memon would return for her.

@murtazaviews I am now a Pakistani and feel really great, love online victim Onijah Robins says after being discharged from the hospital in Karachi. She has been abandoned by her online lover in Karachi #onijahrobinson #karachi ♬ original sound – Murtaza Ali Shah

The woman was interviewed on the streets and in impromptu press conferences, demanding money of varying amounts from the local government.

“I’m asking for 100K or more. I need 20K by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government,” Robinson said in an online video.

The American immigrant also discussed the city’s infrastructure and her intention to improve living conditions for the locals.

While many have made light of the situation, the Pakistani governor, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, made sure that the New York catfish scammer was treated with respect and kept safe. Tessori extended Robinson’s Visa when hers expired, allowing her to stay in the country legally. Also, Due to speculation about Robinson’s mental health, she was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for evaluation.

Robinson was admitted into the psychiatric ward at JPMC before she departed the country. According to Dawn.com, she was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder.

