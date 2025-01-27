News by Sharelle Burt Roland Martin Has An Interesting Take On The Declassification Of MLK Documents The King family expressed the desire to review the files before release.







Roland Martin provided an interesting take on President Donald Trump’s bold move to declassify documents on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Days after he was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Trump signed an executive order to declassify federal records related to the assassination of Dr. King Jr., alongside the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

As word got out, several people gave insight into their thoughts on why he would want to do that, Martin included, saying: “They are going to try to completely destroy the legacy of Dr. King.”

“I guarantee you when these papers are released, and you get the recordings and all the stuff from the FBI, people are going to say ‘take his name off of streets,’” Martin said.

The CEO of Nu Vision Media said the FBI claims to have recordings of Dr. King having affairs, engaging in orgies, and engaging with white prostitutes in Las Vegas. While he doesn’t believe what the agency claims they have, Martin recalled when conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk berated the civil rights leader, pushing for him not to be celebrated in such a high regard.

Martin claims that people will call for his name to be removed from institutions and other places. “Take his name off of elementary schools. We should not have programs honoring him. We should not have scholarship programs. He was not a moral man,” he continued.

“I’m telling y’all…don’t think for a second that this executive order signed by Trump is all about getting to the truth of what happens…I’m telling y’all right now.”

Martin ended his segment with a quote from Andrew Young, the former mayor of Atlanta and ambassador to the United Nations. Young served with King during the civil rights movement and said, “F*** em.”

According to the Black Information Network host, David Garrow wrote a story years ago about King’s alleged lifestyle beyond civil rights work. However, no American media outlet would run the story about the alleged recordings, so it was published overseas. The story was allegedly based on notes corresponding with JFK files.

Comments under the hot take seemingly agreed with Martin’s thought process. @7sept78 said, “I’m riding with Dr. King no matter what they say.” Another IG user said, “I don’t care what he did in his bedroom….I just care what he did for us.”

@_katrinaaaaa said that regardless, Dr. King “will always be a legendary icon in my eyes.” Other users touched on how several political leaders had affairs, including Trump himself. Others proposed releasing other files, — like the Jeffrey Epstein files.

After Trump’s announcement, the King family released a statement expressing their desire to review the files before being released to the general public.



“Today, our family has learned that President Trump has ordered the declassification of the remaining records about the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and our father, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For us, the assassination of our father is a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years,” the statement, posted to X, read.

“We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family before its public release.”

RELATED CONTENT: Did Trump Troll DEI In Referencing MLK ‘Dream’ Speech At Inauguration?