Roland S. Martin Offers Internship to Student Who Won Defunct Black News Channel Contest

Roland S. Martin, award-winning journalist, host of the daily digital program #RolandMartinUnfiltered and CEO of Black Star Network, demonstrated the power of entrepreneurship and the importance of Black media ownership when he surprised an HBCU student with a 10-week paid internship after losing a similar opportunity with the sudden closure of Black News Channel.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Junior Sydney Ross and her parents were delighted to learn that she landed the new internship with Black Star Network this week during a live broadcast of #RolandMartinUnfiltered. Black Star Network is one of the only 100% Black-owned OTT networks targeting African American consumers with politics, news and cultural content.

During the broadcast, Martin explained how he learned of Ross, a multimedia/broadcast major, and her dilemma from NC A&T Adjunct Lecturer David Squires. Recalling the pivotal role an internship with the Houston Defender played in his own career trajectory, Martin partnered with the university to create a solution.

“[Squires] sent me your resume and told me about your predicament,” said Martin.

“I said ‘we can put her to work and are happy to do so.’ I think you will learn a lot and it will be an exciting experience. This doesn’t happen without ownership. It’s about creating opportunities; this is why our audience supports us and why we fight for advertising dollars,” Roland added.