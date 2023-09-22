Rolling Out Publisher Munson Steed Co-Wrote Latest Song ‘Look At God’ By Koryn Hawthorne

Munson Steed, publisher and owner of Rolling Out Magazine, has co-written a gospel song recently released by recording artist Koryn Hawthorne.

“Look at God” was released on September 15. The stirring song features the Season 8 The Voice finalist blessing the track with her multi-octave range.

Steed revealed how the song came to fruition and expressed his desire to create more music.

“This song was on my heart for years, and I was blessed to connect with a singer like Koryn Hawthorne to breathe life and love into it,” said Steed. “I hope it provides encouragement to all who listen to it, and I look forward to creating more inspirational music.”

Hawthorne gushed about the song and expressed how thankful she is for having many moments where she can say, “Look at God.”

“‘Look at God’ couldn’t be a more perfect song for me. I have so many look at God moments in my life. I’m so thankful. Also, working with Charles in the studio was a great experience, and collaborating with Munson was a blessing. I’m so excited the song and the video are out for the world to hear and see. Everybody, go download it and watch the video. Look at God!”

Charles Jenkins, who co-wrote the song with Steed, brought Hawthorne onto the project after hearing what Steed wanted to do.

“When Munson first [pitched] me the idea, we were sitting outside of a restaurant in Chicago. I had tears in my eyes, and I knew it was a diamond,” said Jenkins. “I’m just honored he allowed me to collaborate on this smash and executive produce this special moment. Now my superstar friend Koryn Hawthorne is sharing it with the world with raving reviews.”

